Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Team India whitewash South Africa, post massive 233-run win before U-19 World Cup 2026

India cruised to a commanding 3–0 series whitewash with an all-round performance, led by captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Aaron George who also played an impactful knock.

New Delhi: India cruised to a commanding 3–0 series whitewash with an all-round performance, led by captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi, while Aaron George also played an impactful knock. The bowlers backed up the batters brilliantly, with Kishan Kumar Singh’s delivered a sensational opening spell reducing South Africa to 15/4. India eventually wrapped up a massive 233-run victory, carrying strong momentum into the U-19 World Cup.

South Africa won the toss, and invited India to bat first. India scored a target of 393/7, built on a superb opening stand despite a late stumble. Suryavanshi and George stitched a dominant 227-run partnership. The skipper smashed 127, while vice-captain George contributed 118, guiding India to another easy win.

The 14-year-old Suryavanshi has left a strong mark as captain in the youth ODI series against South Africa as young batting sensation guided India to a clean 3–0 sweep in the three-match series.

Despite rain interruptions in the first two ODIs, India stayed on top in both games, maintaining control each time under the DLS method to seal the series emphatically.

Talking about the hosts, Ntando Soni (3/61) and Jason Rowles (2/59) claimed combined five-wickets at Willowmoore Park.

In reply South Africa suffered an early collapse, slipping to 15/3 inside four overs as Kishan Singh ran riot with the new ball. The pacer removed Jorich Van Schalkwyk (1), Adnaan Lagadien (9) and Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (0), putting the hosts on the back foot. The 19-year-old continued his impressive run in the series, backing up his four-wicket haul in the second match with another outstanding spell to emerge as India’s standout bowler once again.

Daniel Bosman (40) and Rowles (19) tried to steady the innings with a brief period, but did not last long. South Africa were soon reduced to 99/6 in the 23rd over, effectively ending their hopes of a comeback. Paul James fought on with a 41, while Corne Botha remained unbeaten on 36, but their efforts went into vein as the hosts fell short of the target.

The Indian U-19 team will now head into the U19 World Cup brimming with confidence. The tournament begins on January 15 in Bulawayo, with India set to face the USA in the opening match.

