VAL vs ATL Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Atletico Madrid are placed at the second spot on the points table with six wins in 8 games. The Atletico Madrid side have played dominants football in La Liga and have not lost a single game and conceded only two goals in 8 matches. While Valencia are on the ninth spot with 3 wins in 10 games. Atletico are riding high on confidence after beating Barcelona in their last games. They have a good chance to jump at the top of points table with the win against Valencia.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for VAL vs ATL

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 08.45 PM IST – November 28 in India.

VAL vs ATL My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Jan Oblak (C)

Defender: Kieran Trippier, Hugo Guillamon, Gabriel Paulista, Stefan Savic

Mid-Fielder: Saul, Uros Racic, Marcos Llorente, Daniel Wass

Forward: Joao Felix (VC), Kevin Gameiro

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Probable Line-up

Valencia possible starting line-up: Jaume Domenech, Daniel Wass, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato, Yunus Musah, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Lee Kang-in, Kevin Gameiro

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Koke, Saul, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa, Joao Felix

