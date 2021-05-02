VAL vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Valencia vs Barcelona La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match VAL vs BAR. In the mega encounter on La Liga, Valencia will lock horns against Barcelona on May 3. After an inconsistent start to the season, Barcelona have gained momentum and have produced an excellent show in the second half of the season. Barcelona are currently at the second spot on the La Liga points table. However, the defeat to Granada in the last game have dented their chance to win the league title. While Valencia are underwhelming this season and are at the 14th spot on the points table. Barcelona and Valencia Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VAL vs BAR, Dream 11 Team Player List, Barcelona Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Barcelona and Valencia, La Liga, Online Football Tips Barcelona and Valencia, La Liga.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for VAL vs BAR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 PM IST – May 3, Monday in India.

VAL vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders – Sergino Dest, Jose Gaya, Gabriel Paulista, Jordi Alba

Midfielders – Carlos Soler, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong (VC)

Forwards – Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi (C), Manu Vallej

Barcelona vs Valencia Probable Line-up

Barcelona probable 11 – Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Ousamane Dembele

Valencia probable 11 – Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez, Manu Vallejo

