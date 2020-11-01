Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Valencia vs Getafe Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match VAL vs GEF at Mestalla Stadium: In another exciting LaLiga matchup on super Sunday, Valencia CF will take on Getafe at the Mestalla Stadium, Valencia – November 2 in India. The LaLiga VAL vs GEF football match will kick-start at 1.30 AM IST. Despite making a reasonable start to the season after a torrid off-season, Valencia have stumbled badly in recent weeks as they have now lost their last three matches. With confidence low, they welcome Getafe to the Mestalla and the visitors have not been at their best of late as they come off a 0-1 loss at home to Granada. That came after their excellent win over Barcelona and the reality is there has been far more quality in their performances compared to Valencia's in recent weeks. Whether they can take all three points here remains to be seen but a stalemate may suit both of these teams in a sense so do not rule out the draw.

VAL vs GEF Dream11 Recent Form

Valencia Recent Form: D-W-L-L-L

Getafe Recent Form: D-W-L-W-L

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Valencia CF and Getafe will start at 1.30 AM IST – November 2 in India.

Venue: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia.

VAL vs GEF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Domenech

Defenders: Correia, Guillamon, Dakonam, Olivera

Midfielders: Soler, Wass, Cucurella, Nyom

Forwards: Maxi Gomez, Jamie Mata

VAL vs GEF Probable XIs

Valencia: Jaume Domenech, Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato, Jason, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Jose Luis Gaya, Goncalo Guedes and Maxi Gomez.

Getafe: David Soria, Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Erick Cabaco, Mathias Olivera, Allan Nyom, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella, Cucho Hernandez and Jaime Mata.

VAL vs GEF SQUADS

Valencia (VAL): Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Thierry Correia, Jaume Costa, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Daniel Wass, Cristiano Piccini, Ezeq1uiel Garay, Javi Jiménez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo, Kang-In Lee, Francis Coquelin, Ferrán Torres, Maxi Gómez, Alessandro Florenzi, Vicente Esquerdo, Pablo Gozalbez Gilabert, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo, Rodrigo, Rubén Sobrino, aume Domenech, Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato, Jason, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Jose Luis Gaya, Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez.

Getafe (GET): Filip Manojlovic, Leandro Chichizola, David Soria, Dakonam Djene, Vitorino Antunes, Erick Cabaco, Chema, Allan Nyom, Marc Cucurella, Xabier Etxeitia, Mathías Olivera, Damián Suárez, Francisco Portillo, Mauro Arambarri, Jorge Molina, Nemanja Maksimovic, Fayçal Fajr, David Timor, Florent Poulolo, Peter Etebo, Jaime Mata, Angel, Amath Diedhiou, Deyverson, Jason, Kenedy, Hugo Perales, Damian Suarez, Allan Nyom.

