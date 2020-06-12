Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Valencia CF vs Levante Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match VAL vs LET at Mestalla Stadium: In the LaLiga restart, Champions League-chasing Valencia will host Levante at the Mestalla stadium on Friday late night (June 13 in India). The LaLiga encounter VAL vs LET will kick-start at 1.30 AM IST. The hosts Valenci would be looking to cut the gap on the top-4 to stay in the hunt for a Champions League spot while staying firm for the qualification in Europa League. They have currently occupied the seventh place in the league standings with 11 wins, nine draws, and seven losses in 27 games. Also Read - JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Juventus vs AC Milan Today's Semifinal 2 Football Match at Allianz Stadium 12.30AM IST

Levante, on the other hand, are currently 13th in the points table with 10 wins, three draws, and 14 losses in 27 games. A win take them closer to the top half of the table. They are 8 points clear of the relegation zone and they would try to steer far from it in the remaining games. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page. Also Read - CM vs BO Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Crailsheim Merlins vs Baskets Oldenburg Match at Audi Dome, Munich 12AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Valencia CF and Levante will start at 1.30 AM IST. Also Read - HOF vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Today's Match at Rhein-Neckar-Arena 12 AM IST

Venue: Mestalla Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Aitor

Defenders: Gaya, Wass, Miramon

Midfielders: Soler (VC), Torres, Campana, Rochina

Forwards: Gameiro, Rodrigo, Morales (C)

VAL vs LET Probable XIs

Valencia CF: Cillessen; Wass, Diakhaby, Paulista, Gaya; Florenzi, Parejo, Soler, Torres; Rodrigo, Gameiro.

Levante: Aitor; Miramon, Postigo, Vezo, Clerc; Campana, Vukcevic, Radoja, Bardhi; Morales, Marti.

VAL vs LET SQUADS

Valencia CF: Jasper Cillessen, Jaume Doménech, Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Elaquim Mangala, Ezequiel Garay, Jose Gaya, Jaume Costa, Alessandro FLorenzi, Daniel Wass, Cristiano Piccini, Thierry Correia, Francis Coquelin, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carlos Soler, Ferran Torres, Kangin Lee, Goncalo Guedes, Denis Cheryshev, Manu Vallejo, Rodrigo Moreno, Kevin Gameiro, Maxi Gomez, Ruben Sobrino.

Levante: Aitor Fernandez, Koke Vegas, Ruben Vezo, Sergio Postigo, Rober Pier, Bruno Gonzalez, Oscar Duarte, Carlos Clerc, Tono, Jorge Miramon, Coke, Ivan Lopez, Nemanja Radoja, Nikola Vukcevic, Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana, Ruben Rochina, Gonzalo Melero, Hernani, Roger Marti, Jose Luis Morales, Borja Mayoral, Sergio Leon.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VAL Dream11 Team/ LET Dream11 Team/ Valencia CF Dream11 Team/ Levante Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.