VAL vs OSA Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Valencia CF vs Osasuna Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match VAL vs OSA at Mestalla Stadium: In another exciting La Liga matchup on super Sunday, Valencia CF will roll out the red carpet for Osasuna as they face each other at the Mestalla Stadium on January 21. The La Liga VAL vs OSA football match will kick-start at 11:30 PM IST. Valencia have had a disastrous campaign so far and are currently at the 14th position on the LaLiga table, just two points above the relegation zone. Los Che climbed out of the bottom three following their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid last weekend. On the other hand, Osasuna are 19th in the LaLiga standings and haven’t won a league game since October 24. Their goalless draw against Real Madrid on January 10th was followed by a defeat at Granada. However, Osasuna’s 2-0 victory over Espanyol in the Copa del Rey 3rd round seems to have lifted the mood in the camp. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page. Also Read - ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL Football Match at Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7.30 PM IST January 21 Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Valencia CF and Osasuna will start at 11:30 PM IST – January 21. Also Read - STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Hints For BBL 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Match 46 Today's Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

Venue: Mestalla Stadium Also Read - AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints 1st ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Afghanistan vs Ireland 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 11:30 AM IST January 21 Thursday

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J. Domenech

Defenders- J. Gaya, R. Navas, U. Garcia, D. Wass

Midfielders- C. Soler, D. Cheryshev (VC), O. Sanjurjo, R. Garcia

Forwards- M. Gomez (C), A. Budemir

VAL vs OSA Probable XIs

Valencia: Cristian Rivero, Eliaquim Mangala, Hugo Guillamón, Toni Lato, Thierry Correia, Koba Koindredi, Uros Racic, Gonçalo Guedes, Yunus Musah, Manuel Vallejo, Rubén Sobrino.

Osasuna: Juan Pérez, Raúl Navas, Unai García, Manu Sánchez, Facundo Roncaglia, Lucas Torró, Javier Martínez, Jony, Enrique Barja, Enric Gallego , Ante Budimir.

VAL vs OSA SQUADS

Valencia (VAL): Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Unai Etxebarria, Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Daniel Wass, Guillem Molina Gutiérrez, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Lee Kang-In, Maxi Gómez, Vicente Esquerdo, Koba Koindredi, Yunus Musah, Jesús Misael Vázquez, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Rubén Sobrino, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo, Jason, Alexis Blanco.

Osasuna (OSA): Sergio Herrera, Rubén, Juan Pérez, Juan Cruz, Unai García, Oier, Facundo Roncaglia, Aridane Hernández, Gorka Zabarte, Jorge Herrando, Nacho Vidal, David García, Jony, Darko Brasanac, Ezequiel Ávila, Roberto Torres, Rubén García, Inigo Pérez, Raúl Navas, Lucas Torró, Jon Moncayola, Aimar Oroz, Asier Córdoba, Enrique Barja, Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir, Brandon Thomas, Enric Gallego, Adrián Lopez, Javier Martínez, Iván Martínez, Kike Saverio.

