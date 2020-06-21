Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Valencia CF will roll out the red carpet for Osasuna as they face each other at the Mestalla Stadium on June 21. The La Liga VAL vs OSA football match will kick-start at 11 PM IST. Valencia will be looking to bounce back in the competition as they have had an ordinary run so far since the restart after the COVID-19 break. Los Che have only picked up one point from their two matches since the return.

In the La Liga standings, Valencia find themselves at the eighth spot with 43 points on board. In their last encounter, Valencia were put aside 3-0 by Real Madrid. Osasuna, on the other hand, occupy the 13th spot with 35 points. Their recent 5-0 thumping to Atletico Madrid must have deflated them but they have to quickly regroup and bounce back with a positive result in order to climb higher up. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Valencia CF and Osasuna will start at 11 PM IST.

Venue: Mestalla Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J Cillessen

Defenders- D Wass, J Gaya, P Estupinan, A Hernandez

Midfielders- D Parejo (C), R Torres (VC), D Brasanac

Forwards- M Gomez, R Moreno, A Lopez

VAL vs OSA Probable XIs

Valencia CF: Cillessen; Florenzi, Mangala, Diakhaby, Gaya; Guedes, Parejo, Kondogbia, Torres; Gameiro, Rodrigo.

Osasuna: Ruben; Vidal, U Garcia, Navas, D Garcia, Estupinan; Brasanac, Oier, Perez; Adrian, Cardona.

VAL vs OSA SQUADS

Valencia (VAL): Cristian Rivero, Jaume Domenech, Jasper Cillessen, Hugo Guillamon, Thierry Correia, Javier Jimenez, Cristiano Piccini, Daniel Wass, Jaume Costa, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Eliaquim Mangala, Ezequiel Garay, Vicente Esquerdo, Lee Kang-In, Manu Vallejo, Ferran Torres, Carlos Soler, Daniel Parejo, Denis Cheryshev, Alessandro Florenzi, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Francis Coquelin, Ruben Sobrino, Maxi Gomez, Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Moreno, Kevin Gameiro.

Osasuna (OSA): Juan Perez, Sergio Herrera, Ruben Martinez, Pervis Estupinan, Aridane Hernandez, Unai Garcia, Raul Navas, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal, Toni Lato, Facundo Roncaglia, Aimar Oroz, Roberto Torres, Jon Moncayola, Fran Merida, Oier Sanjurjo, Ruben Garcia, Jose Arnaiz, Inigo Perez, Darko Brasanac, Robert Ibanez, Javi Martinez-Calvo, Kike Barja, Enric Gallego, Ezequiel Avila, Marc Cardona, Adrian Lopez.

