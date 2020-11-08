Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Valencia vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020-21- Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match VAL vs RM at Mestalla Stadium: In another exciting LaLiga matchup on super Sunday, Valencia CF will take on Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium, Valencia – November 9 in India. The LaLiga VAL vs RM football match will kick-start at 1.30 AM IST. Real Madrid are yet to hit the form that will help them to successfully defend the LaLiga title, but they are surely getting there. Zidane's boys have won four of their last five league games, and also won their last Champions League encounter against Italian giants Inter Milan, beating them by a solitary goal in a five-goal thriller. But with a plethora of injuries and Covid-19 related issues plaguing the squad, including the latest entrant Eden Hazard, this match is going to be anything but straightforward for the men in white. On the other side, Valencia are a strong, well-respected team in Spain, but lack the winning instinct, much like Tottenham Hotspur in England. They are shockingly 16th on the LaLiga table and just two points off the relegation zone.

VAL vs RM Dream11 Recent Form

Valencia: D L L L W

Real Madrid: W W D W L

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid will start at 1.30 AM IST – November 9 in India.

Venue: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia.

VAL vs RM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jasper Cillessen

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Hugo Guillamon, Mouctar Diakhaby (VC)

Midfielders: Daniel Wass, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Dani Parejo (C)

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Maxi Gomez

VAL vs RM Probable XIs

Valencia: Jaume Domenech, Cristiano Piccini, Daniel Wass, Jaume Costa, Jose Gaya, Daniel Parejo, Ferran Torres, Carlos Soler, Maxi Gomez, Rodrigo Moreno, Ruben Sobrino.

Real Madrid: Alphonse Areola, Marcelo, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, , Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior.

VAL vs RM SQUADS

Valencia (VAL): Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Thierry Correia, Jaume Costa, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Daniel Wass, Cristiano Piccini, Ezeq1uiel Garay, Javi Jiménez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo, Kang-In Lee, Francis Coquelin, Ferrán Torres, Maxi Gómez, Alessandro Florenzi, Vicente Esquerdo, Pablo Gozalbez Gilabert, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo, Rodrigo, Rubén Sobrino, aume Domenech, Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato, Jason, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Jose Luis Gaya, Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez.

Real Madrid (RM): Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema.

