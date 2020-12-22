Dream11 Team Prediction

VAL vs SEV LaLiga 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Valencia vs Sevilla Football Match at Mestalla Stadium 10.00 PM IST December 22

Valencia vs Sevilla Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Valencia CF and Sevilla will start at 10.00 PM IST – December 22 in India.

Venue: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia.

VAL vs SEV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Yassine Bono

Defenders – Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya, Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuña

Midfielders – Daniel Wass, Ivan Rakitic, Carlos Soler (C), Lucas Ocampos

Forwards – Youssef En-Nesyri, Manu Vallejo

Probable VAL vs SEV playing 11

Valencia probable 11 – Jaume Domenech, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Denis Cheryshev, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Goncalo Guedes, Jason, Manu Vallejo

Sevilla probable 11 – Yassine Bono, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuña, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso

SQUADS

Valencia (VAL): Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Thierry Correia, Jaume Costa, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Daniel Wass, Cristiano Piccini, Ezeq1uiel Garay, Javi Jiménez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo, Kang-In Lee, Francis Coquelin, Ferrán Torres, Maxi Gómez, Alessandro Florenzi, Vicente Esquerdo, Pablo Gozalbez Gilabert, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo, Rodrigo, Rubén Sobrino, aume Domenech, Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato, Jason, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Jose Luis Gaya, Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez.

