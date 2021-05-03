Valencia vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

At the half-time, no team has managed to score anything and it’s 0-0 at the moment. Can Lionel Messi inspire his team in the second half and Barcelona sneak out a victory to keep their La Liga title hopes alive, we’ll find out shortly. In an exciting La Liga encounter on late Sunday night, Valencia will lock horns against Barcelona in a mouth-watering clash of LaLiga at the Mestalla Stadium. After suffering a shock 2-1 loss against Granada, Barcelona will look to recover and conjure up a win against Valencia. Ronald Koeman’s side missed the opportunity to climb on top of the La Liga points table and now find themselves still at third, two points behind leaders Atletico. Led by legendary Lionel Messi, Barcelona must win to stay alive in the La Liga title race while Valencia, who are ranked 14th, are winless in their last five league games. Here are the details of when and where to watch Valencia vs Barcelona live football match online in India. Also Read - VAL vs BAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Valencia vs Barcelona on May 3, Monday

When is Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will take place on Monday, May 3 in India.

What are the timings of the Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can you live stream the Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on La Liga Facebook page.

VAL vs BAR Dream11 Team

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Jose Gaya (VAL), Gabriel Paulista (VAL), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Carlos Soler (VAL), Daniel Wass (VAL), Denis Cheryshev (VAL), Lionel Messi (BAR), Maxi Gomez (VAL) and Francisco Trincao (BAR).

VAL vs BAR SQUADS

Valencia (VAL): Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Unai Etxebarria, Ferro, Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel , Mouctar Diakhaby, José Luis Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Cristiano Piccini, Kevin Sibille, Guillem Molina, Jesús Vázquez, Christian Oliva, Gonçalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Kang-In Lee, Jason , Vicente Esquerdo, Koba Koindredi, Yunus Musah, Patrick Cutrone, Kevin Gameiro, Áex Blanco, Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gomez.

Barcelona (BAR): Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Urena Tenas, Name, Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araújo, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Júnior Firpo, Óscar Mingueza, Santiago Ramos Rodríguez, Sergio Busquets, Carles Aleñá, Miralem Pjanic, Ricard Puig, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Ansu Fati, Konrad De La Fuente.