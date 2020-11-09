Defending champions Real Madrid will lock horns against Valencia in the LaLiga match on Monday. Madrid will miss the services of their star players Eden Hazard and Casemiro, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday. The two players are under quarantine now and the club has confirmed that all other players and staff who work directly with the duo have been tested negative in the same tests carried out on Friday. It will be a huge task next for Los Blancos when they lock horns against Valencia in their next LaLiga game in the absence of Eden Hazard and Casemiro. Madrid are placed second on the points table in LaLiga but they have performed in bits and pieces this season and manager Zinedine Zidane will keep that in mind in the next games. Valencia, on the other hand, have been poor with the performance in the Spanish league with just 2 wins in 8 games. Here are the details of when and where to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live LaLiga match in India. Also Read - VAL vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Valencia vs Real Madrid Football Match at Mestalla Stadium 1.30 AM IST November 9 Monday

When is Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga match?

The Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga match will take place on Monday, November 9. Also Read - Real Madrid Stars Eden Hazard And Casemiro Test COVID-19 positive

What are the timings of Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga match?

The Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga match will start at 01.30 PM IST.

Where is Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga match being played?

The Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga match?

The Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga match will not be broadcasted on Television in India.

Where can you live stream the Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga match?

The Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga match will live stream on Facebook Watch at LaLiga official page.