Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Global T20 Canada Live Streaming In India: Where And When To Watch Chris Gayle-led VAN vs Yuvraj Singh-led TOR TV Broadcast, Online In IST; Playing 11, Squads, VAN vs TOR Match Preview

With the star power doubled in the second edition, the Global T20 League is all set to start from today. Six teams will battle it out to be crowned the T20 champions of Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton in Ontario. The league will consist of six teams, Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmonton Royals and Brampton Wolves.

The first match will see two stalwarts of the game Yuvraj Singh and Chris gayle leading Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights respectively. Other than the Indian legend, the Toronto side boasts of some heavyweight names in the form of Brendon McCullum and Kieron Pollard.

Former champions, Vancouver Knights have retained their core side from last year. Led by Gayle, it has players like Tim Southee, Fawad Ahmed and Rassie van der Dussen to present itself as a force to reckon with.

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Global T20 League Probable Playing XIs —

Vancouver Knights: Chris Gayle(C), Chadwick Walton, Rassie van der Dussen, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Phehlukwayo, Daniel Sams, Saad Bin Zafar, Tim Southee, Walsh, and Ali Khan.

Toronto Nationals: Brendon McCullum, Chirag Suri, Calum MacLeod, Yuvraj Singh (C), Kieron Pollard, Rodrigo Thomas, Chris Green, Mark Montfort/Heinrich Klaassen, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jeremy Gordon and Manpreet Gony.

Squads —

Vancouver Knights (From): Chris Gayle (C), Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Rassie van der Dussen, Chadwick Walton(w), Daniel Sams, Hayden Walsh, JJ Smit, Matthew Nandu, Tobias Visee, Michael Rippon, Ali Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Rizwan Cheema, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker

Toronto Nationals (From): Brendon McCullum, Yuvraj Singh, (C) Kieron Pollard, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Manpreet Gony, Chris Green, Calum MacLeod, Chirag Suri, Ghulam Shabber, Jeremy Gordon, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Rodrigo Thomas, Mark Montfort, Mitchell McClenaghan

Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals Global T20 League When And Where To Watch In India

When is the first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals?

The first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals is on July 25, 2019.

Where is the first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals?

The first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals is at CAA Centre, Brampton in Ontario.

What time will the first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals start?

The first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals will start at 12:30 PM local time.

What time will the first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals start in India?

The first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals will start in India at 10:00 PM.

Where can I watch the first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals on TV in India?

The first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals can be watched in channels of Star Network.

Where can I watch the first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals online in India?

The first match of Global T20 Canada between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals can be watched online on Hotstar.