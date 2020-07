VAR vs DIC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Varmdo CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Match 11, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's VAR vs DIC in Marsta Cricket Club: After the ECS Kummerfield, the European Cricket Series continues with its latest tournament in Stockholm's Botkyrka. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the five-day affair. The teams have been divided into two groups of five. Each team plays the other in their respective groups once with the top-two from each progressing to the next stage.

The 10 participating teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club.

Toss: The toss between Varmdo CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforening will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm



VAR vs DIC My Dream11 Team

Najeeb Akhlaqi (captain), Ankit Dubey (vice-captain), Wynand Boshoff, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Abdur Rahman, Shahzeb Choudhary, Khaled Anwar, Liam Karlson, Serge Conein, Faqir Khan

VAR vs DIC Squads

Varmdo CC: Najeeb Akhlaqi, Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Khaled Anwar, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai, Noori Sanagui, Saif Shirzad, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamudin Orya

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening: Ankit Dubey, Mitchell O’Connor, Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Sesanka Katuri, Daniel Nissila, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Joe Taylor, Liam Karlsson, Nasim Khan, Tony Singh, Ubaid Safi, Shashikant Panchal, Souveer Raghav, Ned Hall

