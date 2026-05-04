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Star player from Shah Rukh Khans KKR has special message for Thalapathy Vijay after TVKs stunning show in TN

Star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR has special message for Thalapathy Vijay after TVK’s stunning show in TN

Star player from three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Kolkata Knight Riders shares a heartfelt message for Thalapathy Vijay.

Star KKR player's special message for Thalapathy Vijay

Star India and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy shared an emotional message for Vijay after his party performed strongly in the elections. Vijay’s party, TVK, is expected to win more than 100 seats, which makes him a strong candidate to become the next Chief Minister of the state.

Chakravarthy also posted an old photo with Vijay on his Instagram story and simply wrote “Anna” as the caption. This small gesture showed his respect and support for Vijay’s big achievement in such a short time.

Varun Chakravarthy has shown his respect and appreciation for Vijay as well as legendary actor Rajinikanth.

Over time, he has openly admired both stars, highlighting the influence they have had on him.

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Let’s discuss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Kolkata Knight Riders have played nine matches in the tournament so far. Out of their nine matches, they have won three matches and hold the eighth spot in the IPL 2026 points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played their last match against Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Where Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets with 10 balls spare. In that match, Kolkata Knight Riders showcased an impressive performance. Varun Chakaravarthy was the star player for Kolkata Knight Riders as he took three important wickets from Travis Head, Smaran Ravichandran and Aniket Verma and helped his side to gain momentum in the game.

Not only this, star Kolkata Knight Riders player and one of the greatest spinners of all time, Sunil Narine, who is known for his brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking ability. Sunil Narine achieved a huge milestone against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon match. Sunil Narine took two wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he took the crucial wickets from Ishan Kishan and Salil Arora. With this brilliant bowling performance, he became the only overseas bowler with 200 wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders players’ impressive performance helped them secure their third victory in the tournament and hope to still be in the qualification race.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to face Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals on May 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Also Read: Why is Hardik Pandya not leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 match vs LSG

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