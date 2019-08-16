A new twist in the tale has emerged in the unfortunate death of former India cricketer – VB Chandrasekhar. Rubbishing all the reports of a possible cardiac arrest, the police sources have confirmed that Chandrasekhar’s untimely death was not natural and it was a planned suicide. The former India opener was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom at his residence in upscale Mylapore, Chennai, police confirmed on Friday.

Chandrasekhar, who had invested a huge sum of money in the domestic T20 tournament – Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) had incurred big loss which caused him an immense financial burden. The Mylapore police confirmed that the cricketer had committed suicide and has not left any note behind. “He was under pressure on account of his financial situation. He had invested Rs 3 crore in the Kanchi Veerans TNPL team. A month ago, he had received a notice from the bank. He had accrued a lot of debt. He had mortgaged his house too. He even had tea with his family at around 5: 45 pm before going to his room,” investigating official Senthil Murugan was quoted by Times of India.

BCCI regrets to inform that former India opener VB Chandrasekhar is no more. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2019

Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/g2mtq8wRos — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2019



Police said Chandrasekhar’s wife Soumya that Chandrasekhar was a little disturbed about the financial turmoil. After having tea with the family members on Thursday, he went to his bedroom and never returned. When he did not open the door after repeated knocking, Soumya peeped through the window to find him hanging from the ceiling fan.

“The cricketer’s wife told us that her husband was depressed due to the losses in his business. We are investigating the matter,” a police official said. Earlier, the initial reports had suggested that Chandrashekar had suffered a cardiac arrest, but police junked the theory and said it was a suicide.

Police said Chandrashekar had taken a loan of Rs 3 crore to invest in the TNPL team by mortgaging his house. “The losses could be one of the reasons. He seems to have got a notice from the bank recently,” the official added.

The 57-year-old played an instrumental role in Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy-winning run in the year 1987-88.

After calling it quits from the game, Chandrasekhar was also actively involved with cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) manager. His role in helping Indian Cements-owned CSK scooping the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni remained a masterstroke in IPL auction history. He also served as the South Zone representative of the national selection committee.