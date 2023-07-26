Home

VCC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction For ECS Czechia 2023 Tops Fantasy Picks And Probable XIs

Check here the VCC vs BCC dream11 prediction for Tuesday’s ECS Czechia 2023 match to be played at the Scott Page Field.

The match will be hosted at the Scott Page Field in Prague. (Image Credits: ECN cricket)

After picking up a commanding 9-wicket victory over Prague Barbarians, Bohemian CC (BCC) are now gearing up for an easier challenge as they take on a struggling Vinohrady CC (VCC) in their upcoming fixture of the ECS Czechia 2023. The ten-over match will be hosted on July 26 at the Scott Page Field in Prague. In their last ten appearances in the tournament, Vinohrady could manage only three victories. They are currently reeling at seventh place in the points table, only above Prague Tigers. Meanwhile, Bohemian are occupying the second spot in the standings with 14 points in 12 games.

The batting unit of Bohemian appeared in swashbuckling form in their last game against the Prague Barbarians. Batting first, the Barbarians set a target of 94 runs. Coming in to chase, opener Zahid Mahmood gave Bohemian CC a blistering start and went on to score 35 runs off just 17 deliveries. In the end, a quick-fire 39 from Sazib Bhuiyan helped them gun down the target in 6.2 overs. Vinohrady CC, in their previous outing, squared off against Bohemian. Thanks to a composed performance in both departments, Bohemian clinched an 8-wicket victory in the match.

Dream11 Prediction:

Fantasy Player Picks for VCC vs BCC

Captain: SS Mukhtar

Vice-captain: Siddharth Goud

Wicketkeepers: Sahil Grover

Batters: Zahid Mahmood, SS Mukhtar, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Nabeel Muhammad

All-rounders: Sazib Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal, Siddharth Goud

Bowlers: Ollie Dennis, Nitin Meel, Saurabh Kakaria

VCC vs BCC Probable XIs:

VCC Probable XI: Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Shaun Dalton (wk), Mohd Adnan (C), Nabeel Muhammad, Joe Cope, Siddharth Goud, Shobhit Bhatia, Kristian Volek, Ollie Dennis, Nitin Meel, Abdul Muiz

BCC Probable XI: Rohit Khungar, Zahid Mahmood (wk), SS Mukhtar, Martin Worndl, Zeeshan Azeem, Sazib Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal, Sahil Grover (C), Kamaldeep Singh, Abdul Farhad, Saurabh Kakaria

VCC vs BCC Full Squad-

VCC Full Squad For ECS Czechia 2023: Abdul Muiz, Adnan Mohd, Akshay Babu, Anil Saini, Arshad Hayat, Ashley McGlynn, Eric Walker, Henry Wood, Joe Cope, Benjamin Soucek, Chris Tebb, Danny O’Connor, Joe Jacob, Kristian Volek, Michael Londesborough, Michalis Tavlaridis, Muhammad Nabeel, Nitin Meel, Ollie Dennis, Om Sharma, Paras Tanwar, Pawan Jaswal, Shaun Dalton, Shobhit Bhatia, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Siddarth Goud, Tanmay Khuntena, Venkatesh Marghashayamais Ahmad

BCC Full Squad For ECS Czechia 2023: Abul Farhad, Akif Ul-Haq, Ali Awais, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Ashok Reddy, Dinesh Thakur, Guru Singh, Imran Ul Haq, Javed Iqbal, Kamaldeep Singh, Kapil Kumar, Kshiteej Puri, Martin Worndl, Md Ali, Md Musfikur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Usama, Pratap Jagtap, Ravindra Bist, Rohit Khungar, Sahil Grover, Saqlain Mukhtar, Saurabh Kakaria, Sazib Bhuiyan, Surendra Prasad, Tauqueer Sardar, Waseem Sardar, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Azeem

