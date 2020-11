VCC vs BCC Dream11 Picks

Venezia CC vs Bologna CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's VCC vs BCC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground: The fourth and final match of the day will be played between Venezia CC and Bologna CC.

Venezia CC vs Bologna CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VCC vs BCC, ECS T10 – Rome 2020, Bologna CC Dream11 Team Player List, Venezia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Venezia CC vs Bologna CC ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – VCC vs BCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Venezia CC vs Bologna CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Rome 2020

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Venezia CC and Bologna CC will take place at 7.15 PM IST – November 6, Friday.

Time: 7.45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

VCC vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Suresh Kolli (captain), Khayer Abul (vice-captain), Malik Sarfraz, Muhammad Adnan, Rajib Miah, Tuhin Mazi, Mahmudul Islam, Sojun Islam, Zain Iftikhar, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed

VCC vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Venezia Cricket Club: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan

Bologna Cricket Club: Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar

VCC vs BCC Full Squads

Venezia Cricket Club: Sojun Islam, Shagar Choquder, Tuhin Mazi, Mahmudul Islam, Biplob Miah, Simone Bolgan, Nishantha N Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Ali Hassan Cheema, Rajib Miah, Mahbub Khan,

Bologna Cricket Club: Suresh Kolli, Sufiyan Afzal, Asim Javaid, Qasim Janjua, Jastinder Singh, Sheraz Ali, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Kashan Mazhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Zain Iftikhar, Malik Sarfraz, Ankush Kumar, Muhammad Adnan, Haseeb Khan, Akash Deep, Babar Ghafar, Shaheen Saleem, Khayer Abul, Faizan Hussain

