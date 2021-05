Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

VCC vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Siddarth Goud, Saqlain Mukhtar, Vikrant Godara, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad, Waheed ur-Rehman, Shubhranshu Chaudhary

Captain: Ritik Tomar Vice-captain: Sazib Bhuiyan

VCC vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud, Chris Pearce, Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Vojta Hasa, Ben Smith, Nirmil Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vikrant Godara, Arshad Hayat, Alex Sirisena

Bohemian CC

Saqlain Mukhtar, Ali Waqar, GM Hasanat, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Pratap Jagtap, Waseem Khan, Waheed ur-Rehman

VCC vs BCC Squads

Vinohrady CC

Ben Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough, Mikulas Stary, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Vikrant Godara, Vojta Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Kyle Gilham, Lukas Fencl, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Ali, Arshad Hayat, Ashley McGlynn, John Corness, Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce, Nirmil Kumar, Siddarth Goud

Bohemian CC

Amin Hossain, Imran ul-Haq, MD Mohiuddin, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sazib Bhuiyan, SM Aktaruzzaman, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap

