VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Vinohrady CC vs Brno Raiders Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's VCC vs BRD at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 36 of ECS T10 Prague tournament, Vinohrady CC will take on Brno Raiders at the Vinor Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Prague VCC vs BRD match will start at 7 PM IST – May 12. This will be the second match of the day for both teams. Vinohrady CC have won their previous match against the Spartans Mobilizers by a huge margin of 58 runs. With five wins and one defeat, Vinohrady CC are at the second spot in the Group A standings with 10 points. Brno Raiders are still seeking their first win in this competition as they lost all the four matches they had played.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders will take place at 6:30 PM IST – May 12.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

VCC vs BRD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chris Pearce (VC)

Batsmen – F Heydenrych, A Matta, V Godara

All-rounders – Ritik Tomar (C), Siddarth Goud, Arunkumar Vasudevan

Bowlers – Yashkumar Patel, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Suresh Ramarao, Naveen Joseph

VCC vs BRD Probable Playing XIs

Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud (C), Chris Pearce (wk), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton Smith, Mikulas Stary, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara.

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan (C), Aamir Husain, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Muhammad Ansar (wk), Ashish Matta, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Suresh Ramarao, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Kushal Mishra.

VCC vs BRD Squads

Vinohrady CC: Ben Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough, Mikulas Stary, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Vikrant Godara, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Kyle Gilham, Lukas Fencl, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Ali, Arshad Hayat, Ashley McGlynn, John Corness, Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce, Nirmil Kumar, Siddarth Goud.

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan (C), Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher.

