Dream11 Team Prediction

VCC vs BRG St. Lucia T10 Blast ECS T10 Prague 2nd Semi-final : Captain, Vice-captain – Vinohrady CC vs Brno Rangers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Vinor Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST May 15 Saturday: Also Read - PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Semi-Final 1: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague CC Kings vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, Today's Probable Playing 11s at 12:30 PM IST May 15 Saturday

Vinohrady CC vs Brno Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VCC vs BRG, ECS T10 Prague, Vinohrady CC Dream11 Team Player List, Brno Rangers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Vinohrady CC vs Brno Rangers , Online Cricket Tips VCC vs BRG ECS T10 Prague, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Prague. Also Read - VCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Quarterfinal 2: Captain, Vice-captain - Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Today's Probable Playing 11s at 2:30 PM IST May 14 Friday

In the second semi-final match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament, Vinohrady CC will face off with Brno Rangers at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday. Also Read - PCK vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Quarterfinal 1: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague CC Kings vs United CC, Today's Probable Playing 11s at Vinor Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 14 Friday

Vinohrady CC were exceptional in the group stages. They finished in second spot on the points table in Group A after winning six games and losing just a match. On the other hand, Brno Rangers were unbeaten in the group stage ad topped Group B with six wins in eight matches, with two ending without a result.

TOSS: The Dream11 ECS T10 Prague toss between Vinohrady CC vs Brno Rangers will take place at 2:00 PM IST – May 15.

Time: 2:30PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

VCC vs BRG My Dream11 Team

Jan Hoffmann, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Nirmal Kumar, Ben Boulton-Smith, Siddarth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Naveed Ahmed

Captain: Ritik Tomar Vice-captain: Ali Kashif

Probable Playing XIs

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (c), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Mikulas Stary (wk), Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick

Brno Rangers

Dylan Steyn (c), Ali Kashif, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Rasul, Sandeep Tiwari, Sony Mitra, Jan Hoffmann (wk), Sitaram Prabhukhot

Squads

Vinohrady CC

Ben Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough, Mikulas Stary, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Vikrant Godara, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Kyle Gilham, Lukas Fencl, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Ali, Arshad Hayat, Ashley McGlynn, John Corness, Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce, Nirmil Kumar, Siddarth Goud(C)

Brno Rangers

Abhijit Kar, Dylan Steyn(C), Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Khan, Saeed Rasul, Sitaram Prabhukhot, Somesekhar Banerjee, Vikram Padigala, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripyrari Kania Lal, Ali Kashif, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Somsuvro Basu, Sony Mitra, Ushan Gunathilake, Vishnu Revi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VCC Dream11 Team/ BRG Dream11 Team/ Vinohrady CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Brno Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 / ECS T10 Prague Online Cricket Tips and more.