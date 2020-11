Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Venezia CC vs Bergamo United CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's VCC vs BUCC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground: In the first match of ECS T10 – Rome on fantastic Friday, Bergamo United CC will square off against Venezia CC in the match no. 17 at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground. The ECS T10 – Rome VCC vs BUCC match will begin at 1.45 PM IST – November 6. Bergamo United CC and Venezia CC are going to face each other for the second time in the tournament. Venezia Cricket Club have both the matches they have played so far and are currently placed at the pole position in the Group B points table. Bergamo United CC, on the other side, have won 1 out of two matches. They lost a closely-contested encounter in their last game against Venezia CC by just 4 runs. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Rome match 17 – VCC vs BUCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Venezia CC vs Bergamo United CC Dream11 Tips, VCC vs BUCC Probable Playing XIs, VCC vs BUCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Venezia CC vs Bergamo United CC ECS T10 Rome, Fantasy Playing Tips – Venezia CC vs Bergamo United CC.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Venezia CC vs Bergamo United CC will take place at 1.15 PM IST – November 6, Friday.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

VCC vs BUCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mubashir Amin

Batsmen: Miah Alamin, Rizwan Tahir, Hosan Ahmed (VC)

All-rounders: Rajib Miah, Shagar Choquder, Azmat Ali

Bowlers: Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad (C), Mahmudul Islam, Tuhin Mazi

VCC vs BUCC Dream11 Prediction

Venezia Cricket Club (VCC) – Key Players

Miah Alamin (wk)

Simone Bolgan

Mahmudul Islam

Biplob Miah

Mahbub Khan

Bergamo United Cricket Club (BUCC) – Key Players

Mubashir Amin (wk)

Azmat Ali

Ahtasham Javaid

Faraz Ali

Rayhan Ibna Hossain

VCC vs BUCC Probable Playing XIs

Venezia CC: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Nishantha N Fernando D, Ali Hassan Cheema, Munna Ahammed, Rajib Miah, Mahbub Khan, Mahmudul Islam, Shagar Choquder, Tuhin Mazi.

Bergamo United CC: Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Rizwan Tahir, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Muddasar Raja, Abdul Waqas, Rayhan Ibn Hossain.

VCC vs BUCC Squads

Venezia Cricket Club (VCC): Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Tuhin Mazi, Rajib Miah.

Bergamo United Cricket Club (BUCC): Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Fahran Javaid.

