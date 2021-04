VCC vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Vienna Fantasy Tips

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

VCC vs CRC My Dream11 Team

Quinton Norris, Basheer Ahamadzari, Richard Asher, Usman Gol, Ali Rahemi, Mark Simpson-Parker, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Bilal Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Sarfaraz Zadran.

Captain – Usman Gol, Vice-captain – Bilal Zalmai.

VCC vs CRC Probable Playing XIs

Vienna CC Quinton Norris(c)(wk), Ali Rahemi, Mark Simpson-Parker, Himanshu Jha, Daniel Eckstein, Junaid Syed, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Saurabh Luthra, Richard Asher, Rayhaan Ahamed, Lakmal Kasthuri

Cricketer CC Bilal Zalmai (C), Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Sarfaraz Zadran, Jaweed Zadran, Abdulwaseed Basit, Sahel Ahmadzai, Usman Gol, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Abas Sediqi.

VCC vs CRC Squads

Vienna CC Abdullah Akbarjan, Ashwin Prakash, Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Ram Schreuer, Richard Asher, Satyam Subhash, Dav Eckstein, Ally Deny, Himanshu Jha, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Junaid Syed, Michael Henry, Suraj Mohammad, Daniel Eckstein, Harjeet Singh, Mark Simpson Parker, Saurabh Luthra, Shakil Khan, Ali Rahimi, Quinton Norris, Rayhaan Ahamed, Sam Williams.

Cricketer CC Bilal Zalmai (C), Jaweed Zadran, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Abdulwaseed Basit, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Aminullah Mushwani, Abas Sediqi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Dost Mohamad, Masharaf Alikhel, Abdulrahman Miralikhel, Paygham Omari, Ajmal Oryakhil, Mansoor Popal, Abdul-Haq Utmanzai, Basheer Zawi and Navidullah Shigiwal.

