VCC vs DSC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's VCC vs DSC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground:

Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VCC vs DSC, ECS T10 – Rome 2020, Defentas Sporting Club Dream11 Team Player List, Venezia Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – VCC vs DSC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Venezia Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Rome 2020

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Venezia Cricket Club and Defentas Sporting Club will take place at 3:15 PM IST – November 4, Wednesday.

Time: 3:45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

VCC vs DSC My Dream11 Team

Mohsin Ahmed (captain), Nazmul Haque (vice-captain), Shagar Choquder, Ali-Hasan Cheema, Mahmdul Islam, Tirath Singh, Asraful Islam, Sojun Islam, Hosan Ahmed, Muhammed Hossain, Mukhtiar Singh

VCC vs DSC Probable Playing XIs

Venezia Cricket Club: Miah Alamin , Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Ali Hassan Cheema, Biplob Miah, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan

Defentas Sporting Club: Joynal Abedin, Mohsin Ahmed, Shajahan Arif, Ravinder Bhullar, Luca Ciprotti, Talvinder Deep, Amdadul Haque, Nafi Hasan, Asraful Islam, Hossain Jakir, Mandeep Kumar

VCC vs DSC Full Squads

Venezia Cricket Club: Ali-Hasan Cheema, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Tuhin Mazi, Simone Bolgan, Nishantha N Dammika Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Biplob Miah, Sojun Islam, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Shagar Choquder, Mahbub Khan, Mahmdul Islam

Defentas Sporting Club: Tirath Singh, Shajahan Arif, Joynal Abedin, Shadamgul Zadran, Amdadul Haque, Hasan Nelay, Talvinder Deep, Hossain Jakir, Nafi Hasan, Mandeep Kumar, Ravinder Bhullar, Abdur Jemi, Luca Ciprotti, Jamal Uddin, Asraful Islam, Mohsin Ahmed, Sukhpal Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammed Hossain

