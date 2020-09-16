Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Voorburg CC vs Excelsior 20 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's VCC vs EXC at Sportpark Bergweg Cricket Ground: In the fourth and final match on the opening day of ECS T10 – Capelle tournament, Voorburg CC will take on Excelsior 20 at the Sportpark Bergweg Cricket Ground. The ECS T10 – Capelle VCC vs EXC match will commence at 8.30 PM IST – September 16. Excelsior will be playing their first match of the series, it will be the second for VCC, who are scheduled to take on Sparta 1888 in the opening match of the day. VCC has a promising squad with the likes of Bas De Leede and T de Grooth, who can be the key players on their side. On the other hand, EXC will be banking on the performances of Ben Cooper and Rens Van Troost who hold envious past records.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 toss between Voorburg CC and Excelsior 20 will take place at 8.15 PM (IST) – September 16.

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bergweg Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: T Nota

Batsmen: T de Grooth, A Razzaqi, Ben Cooper

All-Rounders: B de Leede (C), Aryan Dutt, Lorenzo Ingram, Rens van Troost (VC)

Bowlers: I Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Pradeep Kumar

VCC vs EXC Probable Playing XIs

Voorburg CC: T Nota, T de Grooth, A Razzaqi, Ben Cooper, B de Leede (C), Aryan Dutt, Lorenzo Ingram, Rens van Troost (VC), I Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar.

Excelsior 20: Jelte Schoonheim, Ryan Campbell, Sebastiaan Gokke, Ben Cooper, Corey Rutgers, Lorenzo Ingram, Rens van Troost, Luuk Kroesen, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelman, Pradeep Kumar.

VCC vs EXC Squads

Voorburg CC (VCC): Floris De Lange, Tom de Grooth, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa, Yasir Hamid, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Stijn De Leede, Harold Vogelaar, Nirav Kulkarni, Tobias Nota, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Steffen Mulder, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Vivian Kingma, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves.

Excelsior 20 (EXC): Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost.

