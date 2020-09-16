VCC vs EXC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's VCC vs EXC Match 3 at Sportpark Bermweg: The third match of the first day of the ECS T10 Capelle will see Excelsior 20 taking on Voorburg at 4:40 PM IST. This will be Excelsior's first game of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the European Cricket T10 season continues with the latest such series in Capelle. A total of four teams are taking part in the three-day event running from September 16 to September 18.

14 matches will be played during the tournament.

Five matches have been scheduled for the opening day’s play.

September 16 Schedule

#Match 1, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 2, SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 3, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 4, SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 5, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20, 8:30 PM IST

“Ever since we were founded way back in 1888, Sparta has been involved in many groundbreaking initiatives in all the sports we play and we are proud to partner the European Cricket Network to bring this exciting T10 event to the club,” Sparta chairman Joost-Martijn Snoep said.

“We have followed all the recent European Cricket Series with interest and cannot wait to showcase some of the best Dutch talent to a global audience. Our season has been curtailed this year, so we are delighted we can add some exciting cricket at the back end for players and fans. This promises to be something Dutch cricket fans and viewers worldwide can be very excited about.”

European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston said, “Sparta is a club that wants to grow the game, take advantage of their facilities to attract crowds, connect closer with their local government and put their local talent on the map.”

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 match toss between Voorburg Cricket Club and Excelsior 20 will take place at 4:00 PM (IST) – September 16.

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg

VCC vs EXC My Dream11 Team

Lorenzo Ingram (captain), Aryan Dutt (vice-captain), Floris De Lange, Remco Giessen, Pradeep Kumar, Steffen Mulder, Rens van Troost, Ben Cooper, Tom de Grooth, Alyan Razzaqi, Bas de Leede

VCC vs EXC Squads

Voorburg Cricket Club: Floris De Lange, Tom de Grooth, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa, Yasir Hamid, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Stijn De Leede, Harold Vogelaar, Nirav Kulkarni, Tobias Nota, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Steffen Mulder, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Vivian Kingma, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves

Excelsior 20: Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost

