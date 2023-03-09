Home

VCC vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Vienna CC vs Forfarshire, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 6 PM IST March 9, Thursday

Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and VCC vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction, VCC vs FOR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, VCC vs FOR Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Vienna CC vs Forfarshire, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.

VCC vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Vienna CC and Forfarshire will take place at 5.30 PM IST

Time – 6 PM IST, March 9, Thursday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

VCC vs FOR Dream11 Team

Mark Simpson-Parker, Daniel Eckstein, Quinton Norris, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Callum Garden(C), James Sim, Fergus Duncan(vc), Bryce Allchin, Shahil Momin, Junaid Syed

VCC vs FOR Probable Playing XIs

Vienna CC: Mark Simpson-Parker, Daniel Eckstein, Quinton Norris(WK)(C), Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Ashwin Prakash, Arsalan Arif, Amir Javed, Jaweed Zadran, Shahil Momin, Junaid Syed

Forfarshire: Craig Wallace, Michael Leask(C), Callum Garden(WK), Jack ONeill, Aman Bailwal, Fraser Ross, Scott Cameron, James Sim, Fergus Duncan, Bryce Allchin, Lewis James

VCC vs FOR Squads

Vienna CC: Mark Simpson-Parker, Daniel Eckstein, Quinton Norris(WK)(C), Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Ashwin Prakash, Arsalan Arif, Amir Javed, Jaweed Zadran, Shahil Momin, Junaid Syed, Shakil Khan, Suraj Mohammad, Barry Hooper, Muneeb Ansari

Forfarshire: Craig Wallace, Michael Leask(C), Callum Garden(WK), Jack ONeill, Aman Bailwal, Fraser Ross, Scott Cameron, James Sim, Fergus Duncan, Bryce Allchin, Lewis James, Glenn Carnegie, Jack Hogarth.

