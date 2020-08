VCC vs FPC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Vantaa CC vs FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's VCC vs FPC at Kerava National Cricket Ground: Sixth-placed Vantaa CC face FPC Finnish Pakistan Club, who seventh, in a Finnish Premier League T20 contest today. Of the 11 matches that Vanta have played so far, they have managed to win just three, losing seven while one ended with no result. On the other hand, Pakistan Club have two wins, seven defeats and two no results from their 11 matches so far.

Finland has kickstarted its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1. Cricket across the world has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League thus becomes the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title.

Toss: The toss between Vantaa CC and FPC Finnish Pakistani Club will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



VCC vs FPC My Dream11 Team

B Khan (captain), A Hamsa (vice-captain), C Jayasinge, R Sanjeewa, U Tavernier, S Sadaqat, R Shiran, N Qureshi, M Milan, A Khan, S Sarfraz

VCC vs FPC Squads

Vantaa CC: Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Chanaka Jayasinge, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club: Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Sahil Hussein, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai

