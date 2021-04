Dream11 Team Tips

VCC vs INV, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Vienna: Captain, Vice-captain, Today's Probable XIs For Vienna CC vs Vienna Indians at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST April 23 Friday:

Vienna CC vs Vienna Indians Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Vienna – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VCC vs INV, ECS T10 Vienna, Vienna CC Dream11 Team Player List, Vienna Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Vienna CC vs Vienna Indians, Online Cricket Tips Vienna CC vs Vienna Indians ECS T10 Vienna, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Vienna.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Vienna match toss between Vienna CC vs Vienna Indians will take place at 12.00 PM IST – April 22 Thursday

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground

VCC vs INV My Dream11 Team

Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Lakmal Kasthuri, Abdullah Akbarjan (C), Kunal Joshi, Daud Zadran, Mark Simpson-Parker (VC), Kumud Jha, Wasif Saluja, Junaid Syed.

Probable playing XI’s

Vienna CC: Quinton Norris (C), Lakmal Kasthuri, Rayhaan Ahamed (WK), Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Junaid Syed, Daniel Eckstein, Himanshu Jha, Ally Deny, Richard Asher, Dav Eckstein.

Vienna Indians: Kunal Joshi (C), Kumud Jha, Mehar Cheema (WK), Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Daud Zadran, Amandeep Chhabra, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Gursewak Sandhu, Mani Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Wasif Saluja.

Squads

Vienna CC: Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Lakmal Kasthuri, Quinton Norris (C), Mark Simpson-Parker, Himanshu Jha, Junaid Syed, Saurabh Luthra, Satyam Subhash, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Ally Deny, Sam Williams, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Rayhaan Ahamed (WK), Suraj Mohammad, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Shakil Khan, Harjeet Singh, Ram Schreuer and Dav Eckstein.

Vienna Indians: Kunal Joshi (C), Sumer Shergill, Mehar Cheema (WK), Kumud Jha, Gursewak Sandhu, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Sunny Bains, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Mani Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Sumit Dhir, Wasif Saluja, Pankaj Sharma, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Raul Bedi and Naveen Prasad.

