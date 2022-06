VCC vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022

VCC vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Match 33 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Moravian vs Vinohrady, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Vinor Cricket Ground, 12.30 PM IST June 8, Wednesday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series toss between Moravian vs Vinohrady will take place at 12 PM IST

Time – June 8, 12:30 PM IST



Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

VCC vs MCC My Dream 11 Team

Dheeraj Thakur, Siddarth Goud, Om Sharma, Vignesh Surendran, Vojta Hasa, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Prem Yadav, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Neeraj Mishra, Satpal Verma.

Captain: Arshad Hayat. Vice-captain: Om Sharma.

VCC vs MCC Probable Playing XI

Vinohrady: Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Siddarth Goud, Venkatesh Marghashayam (c), Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Vojta Hasa, John Corness, Arshad Ali, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Satpal Verma, Michalis Tavlaridis.

Moravian: Dheeraj Thakur (wk), Vignesh Surendran, Aamir Husain, Om Sharma (c), Akshay Babu, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Brajendra Gupta, Prem Yadav, Kishan Kamble, Sunil Ambar, Neeraj Mishra.