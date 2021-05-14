Dream11 Team Prediction

VCC vs PBV, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Quarterfinal 2: Captain, Vice-captain – Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Today’s Probable Playing 11s at 2:30 PM IST May 14 Friday: Also Read - PCK vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Quarterfinal 1: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague CC Kings vs United CC, Today's Probable Playing 11s at Vinor Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 14 Friday

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VCC vs PBV, ECS T10 Prague, United CC Dream11 Team Player List, Prague CC Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Online Cricket Tips Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals ECS T10 Prague, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Prague. Also Read - BRD vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague: Captain, Vice-captain - Brno Raiders vs Bohemian CC, Playing 11s For Today's T10 Match 37 at Vinor Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 13 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals will take place at 2 PM IST – May 14. Also Read - VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague: Captain, Vice-captain- Vinohrady CC vs Brno Raiders, Probable XIs For Today's Match 36 at Vinor Cricket Ground at 7 PM IST May 12 Wednesday

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

VCC vs PBV My Dream11 Team

Chris Pearce, Nirmal Kumar, Sahil Grover, Jahanur Hoque, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Sabawoon Davizi, Amritpal Rai, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Siddarth Goud.

Probable Playing XIs

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Yashkumar Patel, Chris Pearce (WK), Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick.

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Sahil Grover, Andrew Sim, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Uday Gali, Harsha Chaganty.

Squads

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Ben Boulton-Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Chris Pearce, Vojtech Hasa, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Hayat, Vikrant Godara, Mikulas Stary (WK), Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Kyle Gilham, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Alex Sirisena, Lukas Fencl, Arshad Ali and Ashley McGlynn.

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Pradeep Gangappa, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Amritpal Rai, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Bilal Samad, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali, Yashwantha Salian, Piyush Kumar, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sagar Madhireddy, Vamshi Krishna, Jafar Stooman, Pydi Karthik, Harsha Chaganty and Ravi Sangam.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VCC Dream11 Team/ PBV Dream11 Team/ Vinohrady CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Prague Barbarians Vandals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Prague/ Online Cricket Tips and more.