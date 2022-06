VCC vs PRB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series

VCC vs PRB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Vinohrady vs Prague Barbarians, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Vinor Cricket Ground, 4:30 PM IST June 7, Tuesday

Here is the ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and VCC vs PRB Dream11 Team Prediction, VCC vs PRB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, VCC vs PRB Playing 11s ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Vinohrady vs Prague Barbarians, Fantasy Playing Tips –ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series toss between Vinohrady vs Prague Barbarians will take place at 4 PM IST

Time – June 7, 4:30 PM IST



Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

VCC vs PRB My Dream 11 Team

Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Shaun Dalton, Vojta Hasa, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi (c), Arshad Hayat (vc), Frederick Heydenrych, Vamshi Krishna, Birendra Kumar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar.

VCC vs PRB Probable Playing XI

Vinohrady: Siddarth Goud, Shaun Dalton, Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Ali, Vojta Hasa, Venkatesh Marghashayam (c), Joe Cope, Arshad Hayat, Yash Patel, Anil Saini.

Prague Barbarians: Divyendra Singh (wk), Rohit Goyal, Murali Vandrasi, Andrew Sim, Bilal Samad, Birendra Kumar, Vishal Manay, Piyush Kumar, Harsha Chaganty (c), Vamshi Madishetty, Rahul Rungta.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.