VCC vs PRS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Prague 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's VCC vs PRS Match 2 at Scott Page Field:

The European Cricket Series T10 continues with its latest tournament in Prague. Five teams will take part in the five-day event including Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC

There will be 14 matches and all of them will be played at Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague in Prague.

After 10 matches, there will be playoffs including Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and then the Final.

October 5 Schedule

#Match 1, United CC vs Vinohrady CC, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 2, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 3, United CC vs Prague Spartans, 5:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Prague 2020 match toss between Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) – October 5.

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

VCC vs PRS My Dream11 Team

Siddharth Goud (captain), Chris Pearce (vice-captain), Prasannaa Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Satyajit Sengupta, Arshad Yousafzai, Ritik Tomar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Javed Iqbal, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti

VCC vs PRS Squads

Vinohrady CC: Frederick Heydenrych, Trinity Moyo, Chris Pearce, Arshad Yousafzai, Ritik Tomar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vojta Hasa, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Kamal Bhinder, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Siddarth Goud, Haris Hassan, Lakshay Sharma, Nirmal Kumar, Benjamin Boulton-Smith, Alex Sirisena, Benjamin Soucek

Prague Spartans: Karthik Ekambaram, Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Ghanshyam Kumar, Satyajit Sengupta, Arman Bhuiyan, Suresh Kuramboyina, Shanmugham Ravi, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti, Parth Bhalodiya, Neeraj Tyagi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Prasannaa Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Suhaib Wani, Ashutosh Arya, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagor

