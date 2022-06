VCC vs PRT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022

VCC vs PRT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Vinohrady vs Prague Tigers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Vinor Cricket Ground, 12.30 PM IST June 4, Saturday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Semi-Finals toss between Vinohrady and Prague Tigers will take place at 12 PM IST

Time – June 4, 12:30 PM IST



Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

VCC vs PRT My Dream 11 Team

Shobhit Bhatia, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, G M Hasanat , Amin Hossain, Yashkumar Patel, Arman Bhuiyan , Md Sahadat Hossain Sagor, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Ajhar Alam, Arshad Ali, Venkatesh Margasahayam

Captain: Arshad Ali Vice Captain: Arman Bhuiyan

VCC vs PRT Probable XI

Vinohrady: Benjamin Boulton-Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Shobhit Bhatia, Shaun Dalton, Arshad Ali, Arshad Yousafzai, Siddarth Goud, Ashley McGlynn, Alex Sirisena, Benjamin Soucek, Shubhranshu Chaudhary

Prague Tigers: G M Hasan at, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagor, Emon Md Mohiuddin, Amin Hossain, AL Mahmud, Ujal Hossain, Sharif Samir, Sojib Miah, MD RASEL Miah, Arman Bhuiyan, Ajhar Alam

