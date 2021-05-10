VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's VCC vs PSM at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 28 of ECS T10 Prague tournament, Vinohrady CC will take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers at the Vinor Ground on Monday. The ECS T10 Prague VCC vs PSM match will start at 6:30 PM IST – May 10. Vinohrady CC are far ahead of the Mobilizers in terms of performances in this tournament and will start as favorites. Mobilizers have to put their heart out to get the better of Vinohrady CC in this match. Here is the ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, VCC vs PSM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, VCC vs PSM Probable XIs ECS T10 Prague, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Prague.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Vinohrady CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers will take place at 6 PM IST – May 10.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

VCC vs PSM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chris Pearce

Batsmen – Vaibhav Naukudkar, Frederick Heydenrych (C), Vojtech Hasa

All-rounders – Ritik Tomar, Santhosh Reddy-Bemmireddy (VC), Siddarth Goud, AL Mahmud

Bowlers – Ashokkumar Reddy-Somireddy, Yashkumar Patel, Venkatesh Margasahayam

VCC vs PSM Probable Playing 11s

Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud (C), Chris Pearce (wk), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Vojtech Hasa, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton Smith, Yashkumar Patel.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Babu Kuramboyina (C), Ashokkumar Reddy-Somireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Siddharth Sharma, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagor, Vatsal Kansara (wk), Arun Natarajan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Santhosh Reddy-Bemmireddy, AL Mahmud.

VCC vs PSM Squads

Vinohrady CC: Ben Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough, Mikulas Stary, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Vikrant Godara, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Kyle Gilham, Lukas Fencl, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Ali, Arshad Hayat, Ashley McGlynn, John Corness, Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce, Nirmil Kumar, Siddarth Goud.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Mani Paduru, Naveen Purandhar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Siddharth Sharma, Vineet Mahajan, Ashok Somireddy, Nokul Namburi, Kapil Kumar, Prasad Ramachandran, Suresh Kuramboyina, Vijay Karthikeyan, Al Mahmud, Santosh Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Arun Natarajan, Sarthak Bhatta, Vatsal Kansara.

