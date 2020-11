Dream11 Team Prediction

VCC vs RRCC ECS T10 – Rome 2020 Semifinal 2: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Venezia Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club T10 Match at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground 3.45 PM IST November 8 Sunday

Venezia Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VCC vs RRCC, ECS T10 – Rome 2020, Royal Roma CC Dream11 Team Player List, Venezia Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Venezia Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – VCC vs RRCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips – Venezia Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Rome 2020

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Venezia Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club will take place at 3.15 PM IST – November 8, Sunday.

Time: 3.45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

VCC vs RRCC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mubarak Hossain, Sojun Islam

Batters – Nazmul Haque (c), Hassan Mubashar (vc), Miah Alamin

All-Rounders – Muneeb Niazi, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah

Bowlers – Anil Kumar, Shoiab Awan, Mahmudul Islam

SQUADS

Venezia Cricket Club:

Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (c), Hosan Ahmed, Rajib Miah, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam (wk), Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Biplob Miah, Simone Bolgan, Ali Hassan Cheema, Nishantha N Fernando D, Tuhin Mazi.

Royal Roma Cricket Club:

Kulwinder Ram, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammad, Mubarak Hossain (wk), Shoiab Awan, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh (c), Milap Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahmood, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Usama Butt, Alessandro Sabeli, Umar Shahzad.

