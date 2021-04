VCC vs SAL Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Tips

VCC vs SAL Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Vienna: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Vienna CC vs Salzburg at 6:30 PM IST 23rd April. Also Read - OCC vs MD Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Portugal - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Oporto Cricket Club vs Miranda Dragons at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, 10 PM IST, 23rd April

Vienna CC vs Salzburg Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Vienna – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VCC vs SAL, ECS T10 Vienna, Vienna CC Dream11 Team Player List, Salzburg Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Vienna CC vs Salzburg, Online Cricket Tips Vienna CC vs Salzburg ECS T10 Vienna, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Vienna. Also Read - BAA vs VIA Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Vienna: Captain, Vice-captain, Today’s Probable XIs For Bangladesh Austria vs Vienna Afghan at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 08:00 PM IST April 22 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Vienna match toss between Vienna CC vs Salzburg will take place at 6:00 PM IST – April 23 Friday. Also Read - CRC vs BAA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Vienna Match 15: Captain, Vice-captain - Cricketer CC vs Bangladesh Austria, Today's Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST April 22 Thursday

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

VCC vs SAL My Dream11 Team

Abrar Bilal, Lakmal Kasthuri, Abdullah Akbarjan, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Zeeshan Goraya, Mark Simpson-Parker, Daniel Eckstein, Faisal Shah, Junaid Syed, Jayaprakash Arukkutty.

Captain -Lakmal Kasthuri , Vice-captain – Faisal Shah.

VCC vs SAL Probable playing XI’s

Vienna CC- Quinton Norris (C), Lakmal Kasthuri, Rayhaan Ahamed (WK), Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Junaid Syed, Daniel Eckstein, Himanshu Jha, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Richard Asher, Dav Eckstein.

Salzburg – Abrar Bilal (WK), Imran Asif, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Ameer Hamza, Zeeshan Goraya, Faisal Shah, Zahid Khan, Baljinder Singh, Mubashar Ali (C), Luqman Khan.

VCC vs SAL Squads

Vienna CC Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Lakmal Kasthuri, Quinton Norris (C), Mark Simpson-Parker, Himanshu Jha, Junaid Syed, Saurabh Luthra, Satyam Subhash, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Ally Deny, Sam Williams, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Rayhaan Ahamed (WK), Suraj Mohammad, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Shakil Khan, Harjeet Singh, Ram Schreuer and Dav Eckstein.

Salzburg Abrar Bilal (WK), Mubashar Ali (C), Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saadii Cheema, Luqman Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Balwinder Singh, Faisal Shah, Baljinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Abbas Ahmadzai, Vidi Gondal, Murtaza Mumtaz, Ali Shah, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Abas Saleem and Ameer Hamza.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VCC Dream11 Team/ SAL Dream11 Team/ Vienna CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Salzburg Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Vienna/ Online Cricket Tips and more.