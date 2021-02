VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Predictions Australian Women’s ODD

Victoria Women vs South Australian Scorpions Women Dream11 Team Prediction Australian Women’s ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s VCT-W vs SAU-W at Allan Border Field: In another exciting match of Australian Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs South Australian Scorpions Women at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney on Tuesday. The Australian Women’s ODD VCT-W vs SAU-W match will start at 04:30 PM IST – February 22. Meg Lanning’s Victoria Women will take on Megan Schutt’s South Australian Scorpions Women in an exciting match. Here is the Australian Women’s ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, VCT-W vs SAU-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, VCT-W vs SAU-W Probable XIs Australian Women’s ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Victoria Women vs South Australian Scorpions Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Australian Women’s ODD.

TOSS: The Australian Women’s ODD toss between Victoria Women vs South Australian Scorpions Women will take place at 4 AM IST – February 23.

Time: 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark

VCT-W vs SAU-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicole Faltum

Batters – Katie Mack (VC), Meg Lanning, Angela Reakes, Kim Garth, Elyse Villani

All-Rounders – Erin Osborne, Ellyse Perry (C)

Bowlers – Chlor Rafferty, Carly Leeson, Annabel Sutherland

VCT-W vs SAU-W Probable Playing XIs

South Australian Scorpions Women: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Josie Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O’Neil, Samantha Betts, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown

VCT-W vs SAU-W Squads

South Australian Scorpions Women: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Josie Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O’Neil, Samantha Betts, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Alex Price

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Anna Lanning, Nicole Faltum, Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Tayla Vlaeminck

