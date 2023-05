Home

VEA vs ADD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Vienna Eagles vs Austrian Daredevils, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 1 PM IST May 12 Friday

VEA vs ADD Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between SNASY and Austrian Daredevils will take place at 12:30 PM IST – on May 11.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

VEA vs ADD Dream 11 team

Wicket-keeper: R Mandozai

Batters: T Ahmadzai, B Omari, K Jha, K Singh

All-rounders: A Oryakhil, W Mandozai, N Hussain

Bowlers: S Abed, S Zadran, S Bharti

VEA vs ADD Probable Playing XI

VEA Playing XI

Deep Lal (wk), Mohammad Hussain, Karanbir Singh, Ali Murtaza-I, Yawar Abbas, Abdul Subor, Gursewak Sandhu, Bala Singh, Sagar Memane, Sahil Bharti, Avinash Asoorya

ADD Playing XI

Rafiullah Mandozai (wk), Shaheen Mahmood, Buset Omari, Paygham Omari, Tariq Ahmadzai, Zain Jaffry, Ajmal Oryakhil, Naqi Jaffry, Ebad Rahman, Shahed Abed, Shawkat Zadran

