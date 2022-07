VEN vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series toss between Venezia and Bologna will take place at 11.30 AM IST

Time – July 14, 12PM IST



Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy.

VEN vs BOL My Dream 11 Team

Malik Sarfraz, Muhammad Rasheed, Hosan Ahmmed, Nazmul Haque-I, Umar Gujjar (c), Haroon Cheema (vc), Mahmudul Islam, Rajib Miah, Faizan Nazar, Waseem Shahzad, Muhammad Asif-III

VEN vs BOL Probable Playing XI

Venezia: Sharif Ahmmed, Alamin Miah, Nazmul Haque-I, Hosan Ahmmed, Mahmudul Islam, Rajib Miah, Md Ezajul Hosen, Muhammad Asif-III, Shagor Choquder, Simone Bolgan, Biplob Miah

Bologna: Malik Sarfraz, Umar Gujjar, Faizan Nazar, Muhammad Rasheed, Muhammad Adnan (c), Haroon Cheema, Waseem Shahzad, Tasin Mostafa, Shaheer Saleem, Huzaifa Mahmood, Balwinder Singh (wk)