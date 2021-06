Dream11 Team Prediction

VEN vs ECU Dream11 Team Prediction, Copa America 2021, Group B Match: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Venezuela vs Ecuador Copa America 2021 Match at Estadio Nilton Santos, Monday 21 June, 2:30 AM IST.

Venezuela and Ecuador will lock horns on Sunday in a Group B Copa America 2021 encounter. Both teams will be looking to register their first win of the tournament when they take to the pitch at the weekend. Venezuela are coming off a goalless draw against Los Cafeteros, while Ecuador lost the only game they have played in the competition to the Colombians.

Venezuela vs Ecuador Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VEN vs ECU, Copa America 2021, Venezuela Dream11 Team Player List, Ecuador Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Venezuela vs Ecuador Football Match, Online Football Prediction and Tips – VEN vs ECU Football match, Online Football Tips Venezuela vs Ecuador Copa America 2021

Time: 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Nilton Santos

VEN vs ECU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Wuilker Farinez

Defenders: Jhon Chancellor, Mikel Villanueva, Pervis Estupinan, Xavier Arreaga

Midfielders: Romulo Otero, Jhon Murillo, Angel Mena, Fidel Martinez

Forwards: Fernando Aristeguieta, Enner Valencia

Vice-Captain: Angel Mena, Captain: Jhon Chancellor

VEN vs ECU Probable XI

Venezuela

Wuilker Farinez, Jhon Chancellor, Mikel Villanueva, Roberto Rosales, Luis Mago, Romulo Otero, Jhon Murillo, Junior Moreno, Cristian Casseres, Fernando Aristeguieta, Jefferson Savarino

Ecuador

Alexander Dominguez, Pervis Estupinan, Xavier Arreaga, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Angel Mena, Fidel Martinez, Gonzalo Plata, Alan Franco, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VEN Dream11 Team/ ECU Dream11 Team/ Venezuela Dream11 Team/ Ecuador Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.