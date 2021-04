VEN vs LON Dream11 Team Predictions

Venezia vs Lonigo Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice Match 13 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's VEN vs LON at Venezia Cricket Ground: With six wins out of six matches so far, Venezia have dominated the ECS T10 -Venice since it got underway earlier this week. They will be up against Lonigo today who got their campaign underway on Wednesday with two matches – winning one while losing the other.

Venezia vs Lonigo Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VEN vs LON, ECS T10 – Venice 2021, Venezia Dream11 Team Player List, Lonigo Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Venezia vs Lonigo ECS T10 – Venice, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

VEN vs LON Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Venice Match 13 between Venezia and Lonigo will start from 1:00 PM IST – April 1.

Match Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

VEN vs LON My Dream11 Team

Nazmul Haque (captain), Miah Alamin (vice-captain), Sharif Ahmmed, Gurjeet Kundlas, Hosan Ahmed, Rajib Miah, Rohit Adia, Sagheer Hussain, Rupwinger Singh, Mahmdul Islam, Shagar Choquder

VEN vs LON Probable Playing XIs

Lonigo: Neeraj Bhatia, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Bhavneet Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Vijay Kumar

Venezia: Sharif Ahmmed, Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Hossein Alamin, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Shagar Choquder, Simone Bolgan, Mehedi Nitol, Mahmdul Islam

VEN vs LON Full Squads

Lonigo: Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas

Venezia: Shermin Gomes, Munna Ahammed, Nishantha Dammika, Raju Miah, Imran Khan, Sabuj Mondal, Ezajul Hosen, Shagar Choquder,Simone Bolgan, Mehedi Nitol, Mahmdul Islam, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam, Kamrul Haque, Sharif Ahmmed, Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Hossein Alamin, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque

