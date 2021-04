VEN vs LON Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Venice

Venezia CC vs Lonigo CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Venice – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's VEN vs LON at Venezia Cricket Ground: In the match no. 20 of FanCode ECS T10 Venice tournament, Venezia CC will take on Lonigo CC at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Saturday. The FanCode ECS T10 Venice VEN vs LON match will start at 1 PM IST – April 3.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Venice toss between Venezia CC and Lonigo CC will take place at 6:30 PM IST – April 3.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground.

VEN vs LON My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Harwinder Singh

Batsmen – Rajib Miah, Nazmul Haque (C), Hosan Ahmed, Gurjeet Kundlas

All-Rounders – Miah Alamin (vc), Mehedi Nitol, Sandeep Singh

Bowlers – Rupwinder Singh, Shagar Choquder, Mahmdul Islam

VEN vs LON Probable Playing XIs

Venezia CC: Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque (C), Shagar Choquder, Miah Alamin, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam(wk), Sharif Ahmmed, Imran Khan, Mahmudul Islam, Mehedi Nitol, Rajib Miah.

Lonigo CC: Harwinder Singh (C/wk), Gurjeet Kundlas, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Bhavneet Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Rupwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal, Vijay Kumar, Kamaljeet Singh.

VEN vs LON Squads

Venezia CC: Sharif Ahmmed (wk),Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Hossein Alamin, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque (c), Shagar Choquder,Simone Bolgan, Mehedi Nitol, Mahmdul Islam, Shermin Gomes, Munna Ahammed, Nishantha Dammika, Raju Miah, Imran Khan, Sabuj Mondal, Ezajul Hosen, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam, Kamrul Haque.

Lonigo CC: Gurjeet Kundlas, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Bhavneet Singh, Harwinder Singh (c & wk), Sagheer Hussain, Neeraj Bhatia, Balwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal, Vijay Kumar, Jashanpreet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Ranjit Singh, Satvir Singh.

