VEN vs PAD Dream11 Team Predictions

Venezia vs Padova Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice Match 1 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's VEN vs PAD at Venezia Cricket Ground: ECS T10 continues in Italy with the action now shifting to Venice from Bologna. In Venice, five Italian teams will lock horns for the title including Royal Padova, Lonigo, Padova, Trentino Aquila and Venezia. The series will be played across six days and will include 24 matches.

Venezia vs Padova Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Venice – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of VEN vs PAD, ECS T10 – Venice 2021, Venezia Dream11 Team Player List, Padova Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Venezia vs Padova ECS T10 – Venice, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

VEN vs PAD Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Venice Match 1 between Venezia and Padova will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 29.

Match Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

VEN vs PAD My Dream11 Team

Nazmul Haque (captain), Abbas Ghulam (vice-captain), Sojun Islam, Rajib Miah, Salinda Kodikara, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Nuwan Arachchige, Shagar Choquder, Kamrul Haque, Akash Handun

VEN vs PAD Probable Playing XIs

Venezia: Munna Ahammed, Nazmul Haque, Nishantha N Fernando D, Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Mahbub Khan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Sabuj Mondal, Shagar Choquder

Padova: Damith Kosala, Nissanka Kuda, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nuwan Sameera, Sampath Ungamannadige, Akash Handun, Asad Ali, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ramesh Silva

VEN vs PAD Full Squads

Venezia: Shagar Choquder, Kamrul Haque, Mahmudul Islam, Sabuj Mondal, Simone Bolgan, Alamin Hossain, Hridoy Abdul, Munna Ahammed, Nazmul Haque, Mahbub Khan, Sharif Ahmmed, Shermin Gomes, Sojun Islam, Ezajul Hosen, Nishantha N Fernando D, Rajib Miah, Hosan Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mehedi Nitol, Miah Alamin, Raju Miah

Padova: Prabath Marasingha, Ranil Fernando, Sampath Ungamannadige, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Nishendra Rodrigo, Cresley Fernando, Damith Kosala, Nissanka Kuda, Salinda Kodikara, Ghulam Abbas, Tharuka Rodrigo, Akash Handun, Anton Costa, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nuwan Sameera

