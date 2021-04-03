VEN vs RCP Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Venice

Venezia CC vs Royal Cricket Padova Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Venice – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's VEN vs RCP at Venezia Cricket Ground: In the much-awaited final of FanCode ECS T10 Venice tournament, Venezia CC will take on Royal Cricket Padova at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Saturday. The FanCode ECS T10 Venice VEN vs RCP match will start at 8 PM IST – April 3. Venezia have been the most dominant side in the competition and they have proved it by winning all their nine matches. On the other hand, Royal Cricket Padova had won five games out of nine matches. It will be an exciting battle keeping in mind what's at stake for two teams.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Venice toss between Venezia CC and Royal Cricket Padova will take place at 7:30 PM IST – April 3.

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground.

VEN vs RCP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Manoj Rodrigo

Batsmen – Nazmul Haque (C), Rajib Miah, Chamara L, Alamin Hossain

All-Rounders – Hosan Ahmed, Mehedi Nitol (VC), Dishan Fernando

Bowlers – Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Chamara Warnakulasuriya

VEN vs RCP Probable Playing XIs

Venezia CC: Hosan Ahmed, Alamin Hossain, Miah Alamin, Shagar Choquder, Nazmul Haque (C), Sojun Islam (wk), Mahbub Khan, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Ezajul Hosen, Mahmudul Islam.

Royal Cricket Padova: Dishan Fernando, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Nishan Arachchige, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe (C), Vidana Dananjaya, Manoj Rodrigo (wk), Chamara Sududewage, Sajith Thenahandi, Lahiru Thommage, Chamara Warnakulasuriya.

VEN vs RCP Squads

Venezia CC: Alamin Hossain, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Sharif Ahmmed, Kamrul Haque, Mehedi Nitol, Shermin Gomes, Ezajul Hosen, Sabuj Mondal, Raju Miah, Imran Khan.

Royal Cricket Padova: Akila Asurappulige, Indika Fernando, Lahiru Thommage, Sandun Vidanalage, Shashindra Witharanage, Anoman Andradege, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Loku Arumalage Dinesh Silva, MalwanageFernando, Thudugoda Badalge Randajeewa, Angelo Andradege, Chamara Sududewage, Clarance Kumarasinghe, Dishan Fernando, Ganidu Appuhamilage, Gasbaduge Jeewan Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyaselage, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Katunayakage Martin Perera, Nishan Arachchige, Sajith Thenanhandi, Sameera Kurukulasuriya, Thushara Arachchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Weerahennadige Fernando, Kalubowila Gunasekara, Lasanka Wikehwardana, Subith Gamage, Warnakulasuriya Rodrogo.

