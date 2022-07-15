VEN vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints

VEN vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Venezia vs Trentino Aquila, Playing 11s For Today's Match Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy, 06:00 PM IST July 15, Friday.

Here is the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and VEN vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, VEN vs TRA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, VEN vs TRA Playing 11s ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Venezia vs Trentino Aquila, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series toss between Venezia vs Trentino Aquila will take place at 5:30 PM IST

Time: July 15, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy.

VEN vs TRA My Dream 11 Team

Nazmul Haque-I, Rajib Miah, Raju Miah, Mahmudul Islam (C), Biplob Miah, Usman Arshad-I, Rauf Shinwari (VC), Kashif Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh-III

VEN vs TRA Probable Playing XI

Venezia: Anisul Sanny, Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque-I, Munna Ahammed, Zahid Hossain, Jarif Hossain, Mahbub Khan, Ezajul Hosen, Ohidur Rahman, Shagar Choquder, Simone Bolgan

Trentino Aquila: Kamran Hussain-I, Asad Tanveer, Muhammad Arslan, Masood Asghar, Qamar Razzaq, Rauf Shinwari, Kashif Muhammad , Atif Saleem Raza, Karzai Maroofkhel, Ali Saqib Arshad, Jack Berrisford

