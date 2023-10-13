Top Recommended Stories

Venezuela Hold Brazil To A 1-1 Draw In FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

For the first time, Brazil failed to beat Venezuela at home. Neymar, Vinicius Júnior and Richarlison struggled the entire first half to get a clear shot on goal.

Published: October 13, 2023 9:31 AM IST

By Associated Press

Venezuela Hold Brazil To A 1-1 Draw In FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. (Image: Twitter)

Cuaiba: Argentina’s biggest South American rival left the pitch to some jeers at Cuiabá, Brazil after the home side and Venezuela drew 1-1. The result put pressure on new Brazil coach Fernando Diniz and kept Argentina as the sole leaders of the round-robin competition with their third victory in three matches.

Seconds after Neymar got his first big opportunity after the break, with a shot from the edge of the box, Brazil scored its goal with an assist from the Al-Hilal player.

Neymar took a corner kick that ended in a close range header by Gabriel Magalhães in the 52nd minute at the Arena Pantanal in the city of Cuiabá, one of Brazil’s warmest at this time of the year.


The hosts squandered several opportunities from close range. Venezuela kept some pressure and scored in the 85th minute with a half-bicycle by Eduardo Bello, in one of the most impressive goals of South American World Cup qualifying so far.

Venezuela’s defense managed to keep Brazil at bay until the final whistle.

“Now we have to hold our heads up high and think about Uruguay. We wanted to go at them, they wanted to defend and we couldn’t break them like we wanted,” Brazil captain Casemiro said after the match.

