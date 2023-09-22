Home

Sports

Venkatesh Iyer Exclusive: ‘Now I Know What It Takes To Be At The Highest Level’

Venkatesh Iyer Exclusive: ‘Now I Know What It Takes To Be At The Highest Level’

Venkatesh Iyer, who played nine T20Is and two ODIs for India is part of the Men in Blue at the Asian Games 2023 as a travelling reserve.

Venkatesh Iyer had a brilliant IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Rriders. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Venkatesh Iyer felt a lot more polished as a cricketer as the India all-rounder came into the national team reckoning after more than a year following his incredible performance in the Indian Premier League 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders. The southpaw, who represents Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, has been named in the Indian men’s cricket squad for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou as a travelling reserve.

Trending Now

Iyer grabbed the limelight in 2021 when his fireworks at the top of the order played a crucial role in taking the two-time former champions, KKR, into the final in Dubai. Although KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final, Iyer launched himself as one of the emerging talents in the competition.

You may like to read

What happened in the next six months for Iyer was nothing short of a dream. The then 26-year-old was chosen as one of the net bowlers for India during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates before being picked in the Indian T20I team for the first time against New Zealand at home.

“Feels good obviously when you are in the reckoning because it gives you extra motivation to work hard but that will not change my process as I will always look to keep growing as a cricketer,” Iyer told India.com in an exclusive interaction.

From November 2021 to February 2022, Iyer played nine T20Is and two ODIs for India. Those four months added immense value to Iyer as a cricketer and what it takes to be at that level. “As a cricketer, I have always wanted to grow with every passing day.

Gutted to be missing out on the remainder of the SMAT due to a broken ankle . Hope to be back on the field soon. Will be rooting for my MP boys from the sidelines. Keep the positive vibes going ! Do keep sending your wishes and love . pic.twitter.com/wo1YzqxlJx — Venkatesh Iyer (@venkateshiyer) October 20, 2022

“I want to add some value to my personality and my game. Once I know where I am heading, then the process will become clearer. Now I know what it takes to be at the highest level, so I am constantly pushing for it,” added Iyer.

2022 didn’t go well for Iyer as he would have wanted. After a dismal IPL, where he could muster only 182 runs in 12 games for KKR, the southpaw also broke his ankle which ruled him out for the majority of the domestic season. The break surely helped Iyer.

Batting in the middle order, Iyer returned with a bang for KKR in IPL 2023, accumulating 404 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 145.85. The tall left-hander also became KKR’s second centurion in the IPL after Brendon McCullum (he was KKR’s head coach from 2020 to 2022).

Change in batting positions doesn’t bother Iyer as long as he is playing at the top level. It’s all about mindset and a few technical adjustments. “I have always maintained that I want to be flexible as a batter.

“Of course, the method of playing, if I am opening or batting at No.3 or in the middle order, does change a bit. You have to be aware of what situation you are going in and a little bit of technical changes.

“But I think as a professional cricketer, you have to be ready for all the situations. Playing at the top level is itself an achievement, so getting to bat anywhere is something I really don’t think a lot about. Wherever I get to play, I am ready to do it,” he added.

Very impressive chase that from @mipaltan. Venkatesh Iyer’s century dominated the first half but #MI batters went a step ahead. Also delighted to see Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut today.#MIvKKR #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/hjz3SZAKmp — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 16, 2023

With India starting their Asian Games 2023 campaign on October 3 in the last eight round, Iyer sees nothing but a gold medal on October 7. “I am one hundred percent sure that one more gold is coming to India in the Asian Games.

“It’s an amazing team and hopefully the boys will go out there and win it,” he signed off. Notably, this is the second time any Indian men’s cricket team are competing at a multi-sport event. The last time was when India exited in the group stage was at the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES