Ajit Agarkar might have made the equation interesting after sending his application for the post of BCCI chairman of selectors, reports have emerged that the Indian cricket board is more keen on hiring either Venkatesh Prasad or Laxman Sivaramakrishnan for the top job.

If selected, Prasad will be eligible for just one-and-a-half-year period while Sivaramakrishnan could have a full three-year stint.

The reason behind is since Prasad has in the past served as the chief junior selector between 2015 and 2018 and as per the new BCCI constitution, no individual can continue for more than five years in a committee.

However, it doesn’t specify if any BCCI committee can be considered separately.

According to the Times of India, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has shown more inclination towards Prasad than Siva because of this reason. “Ganguly has shown an inclination to go with Prasad over Siva. Jatin Paranjpe (West), Devang Gandhi (East) and Sarandeep Singh (North) have a year’s term left and if Prasad too is given a oneyear term, a completely fresh set of selectors can be introduced next year,” The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

But the experience Sivaramakrishnan brings makes him a strong candidate. “Siva has seen a lot of cricket, played a lot of cricket. He has been a commentator too. These multiple roles have given him a lot of experience. But to be fair to Prasad, he’s been a junior chief selector in the past and appointment as senior chief selector will be a natural elevation,” the daily quoted sources as saying.

List of notable former cricketers who have applied:

Ajit Agarkar (Mumbai), Venkatesh Prasad (Karnataka), Chetan Sharma (Haryana), Nayan Mongia (Baroda), Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (Tamil Nadu), Rajesh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh), Amey Khurasiya (Madhya Pradesh). Gyanendra Pandey (UP, not eligible as completed 4 years as JR selector), Pritam Gandhe (Vidarbha, has already served term as Jr Natl selector)