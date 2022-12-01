Venkatesh Prasad Leading Race to Become India’s Next Chief National Selector: Report

Prasad brings in over a decade of cricket behind him and has worked with the national side as well. If he becomes the next chief selector, he would replace Chetan Sharma.

Mumbai: Hours after the applications were submitted for the next national selection panel, it has come to light that former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad is leading the race. A report in The Times of India claims Prasad is ahead and could become the next national selector. Prasad brings in over a decade of cricket behind him and has worked with the national side as well. If he becomes the next chief selector, he would replace Chetan Sharma. The Roger Binny-led BCCI axed the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel after India crashed out in a humiliating way in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

According to the BCCI lawbooks, three members from the present selection committee can reapply for their jobs. Chetan and Harvinder Singh have thus reapplied for the post, while Sunil Joshi as expected has stepped down. That leaves the position of west zone selector, which has been empty since Abey Kuruvilla’s stint expired late last year.

Sharma and his selection committee were sacked on November 19 but were still handed temporary charge of the team until the new selection committee came into existence. Its members are now monitoring the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-overs competition, and the Cooch Behar Trophy knockout stages.

Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das, and Ajay Ratra are among the contenders to join the BCCI’s new senior men’s selection committee. The trio applied for the post on Monday (November 28) as they try to form the core of the selection committee, that will select the Indian team for the ODI World Cup on home turf and an unlikely World Test Championship (WTC) final in England in 2023.