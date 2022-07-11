New Delhi: India’s prolific cricketer Virat Kohli is out of form currently and that is no secret. There is no specific flaw in his batting technique as most of his dismissals can be attributed to reckless shots or sheer bad luck. The 33-year-old charismatic batter has got a fair share of support behind him but criticism is bound to arise after so many failures. The latest criticism comes from former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad.Also Read - ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's Ton In Vain, England Claim Consolation By 17 Runs
Prasad, from his official Twitter account, has said that out-of-form players should be dropped for “larger good” and sent to domestic cricket where they can get their form back. Prasad also questioned the current selection and recalled how players like Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, and Zaheer Khan were dropped regardless of their reputation. Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav's Ton In Vain As England Won By 17 Runs
Here’s what Prasad tweeted: “There was a time when you were out of form, you would be dropped irrespective of reputation. Sourav, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Zaheer, Bhajji all have been dropped when not in form. They have went back to domestic cricket, scored runs and staged a comeback. The yardsticks seem to have changed drastically now, where there is rest for being out of form. This is no way for progress. There is so much talent in the country and cannot play on reputation. One of India’s greatest match-winner, Anil Kumble sat out on so many ocassions, need action’s for the larger good.” Also Read - Danish Kaneria Slams Virat Kohli's Poor Show in 2nd T20I Against England, Says He Has Become a Liability Now
Check the tweet here:
However, there were some voices in the support of Virat Kohli as well. Here are a few listed below:
The ODI series against England is starting on July 12th and it will be a big opportunity for Kohli to regain his form. The standards set by Kohli are monumental and it will take a while for him to return to that level and regain his elusive form.